On the 10th, the Zhongguancun (Jingxi) Artificial Intelligence Technology Park project in Mentougou District officially started construction. The first phase of the project launched this time has a total investment of 3.9 billion yuan and a planned total construction area of ​​309,000 square meters. It is expected to be put into use by the end of 2025. After completion, it will become a “booster” and “accelerator” for the construction of Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center, providing new impetus for promoting industrial transformation and upgrading in the west of Beijing.

Zhongguancun (Jingxi) Artificial Intelligence Science and Technology Park is a key project of “two districts” jointly created by Mentougou District Government and Zhongguancun Development Group. The total construction area of ​​the park is about 800,000 square meters. On the first day of work, the workers were full of energy. With the roar of the machine, everyone took their positions and were full of energy. It is understood that the first phase of the project that started construction this time mainly serves artificial intelligence enterprises with smart technology as the core and “smart +” as the main body, and will become a new model for the transformation and upgrading of Mentougou District. According to the intention of the settled enterprises, the project can provide professional services such as tailor-made space to meet the industrial development and humanistic needs of the organic combination of production, life and ecology, and build an artificial intelligence industrialization base integrating “office + test + trial production” functions.

Li Shichun, Secretary of the Party Working Committee and Director of the Management Committee of Zhongguancun Mentougou Park, said that after construction and operation of the park, it can provide leading enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises with various space carriers such as business offices, pilot and small tests, incubation and research and development, and is expected to introduce 200 artificial intelligence companies. , Among them, there are more than 30 domestic influential enterprises, with an output value exceeding 10 billion yuan, creating a comprehensive group of artificial intelligence industries, and providing new impetus for promoting the transformation and upgrading of industries in the west of Beijing to high-end, intelligent, and green industries.

After completion, the park will also innovate and establish a “space + service + investment” operation mode, explore the “1+1+P” innovation model of one center, one base, and multiple platforms, further integrate high-quality service resources, achieve precise guidance, and build a professional artificial intelligence industry service platform.

The computing power center located in the Zhongguancun (Jingxi) Artificial Intelligence Science and Technology Park will also be lit up in the near future. In the future, it will link more than 200 innovative ecological integration service products in 20 categories of Zhongguancun Development Group. Through space, computing power, models, data, cloud and other professional services, gather the artificial intelligence industry, and provide one-stop butler services for enterprises.

In the next step, the Mentougou District Government will work together with the Zhongguancun Development Group to further integrate high-quality service resources and accelerate the formation of an artificial intelligence industry ecosystem. In three to five years, it will become an artificial intelligence innovation and entrepreneurship highland with core competitiveness .

