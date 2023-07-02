Phase two completed to reduce thermal load at the Santa Marta airport

Nanoceramic films were installed on more than 390 m2 of airport windows that reduce the heat generated by the sun by up to 65%. In the next few days, phase three will begin, which includes the installation of additional air conditioning equipment to the existing ones.

The Aeropuertos de Oriente SAS Concession reported that phase two of the Action Plan established to reduce the thermal load of the passenger terminal, especially the National Boarding Lounge, of the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Santa Marta, was completed.

“On June 23, 2023, we completed the installation of nanoceramic films with UV filters on more than 390 m2 of terminal windows, with which we seek to reduce the heat generated by the sun’s rays by up to 65% and received during most of the day, between 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm, especially in the National Boarding Room. It is important to remember that we started these activities on June 15, 2023”, explained Nelson Rodríguez Cruz, Manager of Aeropuertos de Oriente SAS.

The senior executive added that “films promote a decrease in thermal sensation by up to 4°C. This is a great benefit that we achieved given the unusual temperatures that are being registered in Santa Marta, whose thermal sensation has reached 45°C in external areas and generates temperatures in the National Boarding Room that are around 30°C. Likewise, these elements help protect the eyes and skin of users by rejecting 99% of ultraviolet rays.

The Action Plan began to be structured from December 2021 given the unexpected growth in passengers that was perceived at the end of that year and that was ratified in 2022 when it ended with a record of more than 3.8 million passengers, when, by design approved by the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), the installed capacity of the passenger terminal was up to three million passengers per year.

The second was the installation of the aforementioned nanoceramic films to reduce the thermal load inside the terminal building.

The Action Plan contemplates four phases as follows: The initial one focused on the maintenance and change of air conditioning equipment to make it 100% functional. Said equipment was affected by its shutdown during the Covid 19 pandemic. The stage was completed between the year 2022 and the first months of 2023. Currently, the air conditioners remain on during the airport’s operating hours, that is, between 6:00 a.m. am, and 12:00 am, operating at maximum capacity.

phase 3

After the second stage, Aeropuertos de Oriente SAS continues its activities according to the established Action Plan. For this reason, the installation of additional air conditioning equipment to the existing ones will begin in the coming days, after a prior evaluation and design of the solution by a firm specialized in air conditioning.



“Five air conditioning units with a capacity of five tons each are contemplated, which will work independently and will be strategically located in the National Boarding Room. That is to say, we will take from 61 to 86 tons of refrigeration to this area of ​​the terminal, with which we would be increasing the cooling capacity by 41% of the existing one”, explained Nelson Rodríguez Cruz.

With this intervention and what has already been accomplished in phase two, the Concession seeks to obtain a thermal sensation that oscillates between the ranges of 24°C and 27°C inside the National Boarding Room, since, on the one hand, it it reduces the thermal load with the nanoceramic films and on the other hand, the cooling capacity is increased with the additional air conditioning equipment that will be installed.

phase 4

It is important to remember that an expansion project is underway, in the short term, for the air terminal. The initiative has been developed hand in hand with the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics, the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) and the Inspectorate of the concession contract, a project that is already advancing in the phase of detailed designs, prior to the start of the construction of works.

