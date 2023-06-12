Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Resubmission for Erosive GERD Page 1

Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of November 17, 2023

Combined launch of vonoprazan for Erosive GERD and H. pylori indications planned for Q4 2023, if approved

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for

gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged that its New Drug Application (NDA) resubmission for vonoprazan, a novel first-in-class

potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), for the treatment of Erosive GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) constitutes a complete response to the February 2023 complete response letter (CRL).

The FDA has classified this as a Class 2 resubmission and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of November 17, 2023.

“We are thrilled to announce the FDA has set a PDUFA goal date of November 17, 2023, for our Erosive GERD NDA and has acknowledged that our resubmission responds to the nitrosamine related issues

cited in the complete response letter we received earlier this year and allows the Agency to continue its review of our NDA,” said Terrie Curran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phathom.

“This significant milestone brings us one step closer to the approval of a new class of treatment for Erosive GERD representing the first major innovation to the U.S. GERD market in over 30 years.

We eagerly await the potential approval of vonoprazan and the combined launch of both Erosive GERD and H. pylori indications in the fourth quarter.”

The NDA resubmissionwhich was submitted in response to the CRL issued by the FDA in February 2023, contained three months of stability data of reformulated vonoprazan

tablets to support the commercial shelf life of vonoprazan. Phathom will continue to provide additional stability data during the regulatory review as previously agreed with FDA as part of this

resubmission.