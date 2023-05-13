Home » PHC celebrates its 112th Anniversary
News

PHC celebrates its 112th Anniversary

by admin
PHC celebrates its 112th Anniversary

On May 11, 2023, Les Plantations et Huileries du Congo (PHC) celebrates their 112th year of palm oil production in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Founded in 1911, PHC is today the largest industrial palm oil production company in the DRC and plays a key role in the Congolese economy by providing more than 7,500 jobs in rural areas of the country.

More than a century after its creation, the company has strengthened its position in the sector thanks to an organizational transformation initiated in 2021 by Congolese leadership, promoting the adoption of new innovative approaches and the recruitment of a workforce. diverse and qualified work.

Under the new leadership of Ms. Monique Gieskes, PHC is reinventing its operational approach, emphasizing the value of employees and committing to providing them with safe and healthy working conditions, ensuring both employee success and that of the company. In 2022, PHC celebrated the production of more than 60,000 tons of palm oil, a 35% increase in two years.

Beyond managerial advances, the company’s 112th anniversary also highlights PHC’s commitment to local communities in the provinces of Tshopo, Mongala and Equateur where they operate. In line with its vision of creating shared prosperity through agribusiness, the company has already built 19 schools, 9 health centers, and more than 70 boreholes for the benefit of local communities. Additionally, the company provides quality medical care to more than 150,000 people through its private medical facilities, including 4 hospitals, 3 health centers and 18 dispensaries.

In celebrating its 112 years, the company looks forward to continuing its efforts to realize the potential of the Congolese agro-industrial sector and to achieve the revenge of the soil on the subsoil.

See also  Wang Ning: Make every effort to improve the digital level of the business environment, further cultivate and stimulate the vitality of market players

« The company’s new vision gives rise to…a reframing and refocusing that places the interests of the sons and daughters of Congo at the center of the company’s interests. That is to say, produce in the Congo, for the Congo and by the Congolese said Monique Gieskes, Managing Director of PHC.

Done in Kinshasa, May 11, 2023

For more information about PHC, visit www.phc-congo.com

You may also like

FGR requests 16 years in prison for former...

Matecañas visit Junior in search of a win

‘Don’t Short When It’s Dark Green’ — How...

Waves of demonstrations and strikes across Europe so...

They captured a former Migration worker for “migrant...

“I don’t see a Ukrainian offensive, but a...

Baby dies in Brazil after being decapitated by...

Eln asked Gustavo Petro to comply with the...

“Enter with SPID” button: mandatory update

Can Erdogan lose power in Turkey in Sunday’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy