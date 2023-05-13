PHC celebrates its 112th Anniversary

On May 11, 2023, Les Plantations et Huileries du Congo (PHC) celebrates their 112th year of palm oil production in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Founded in 1911, PHC is today the largest industrial palm oil production company in the DRC and plays a key role in the Congolese economy by providing more than 7,500 jobs in rural areas of the country.

More than a century after its creation, the company has strengthened its position in the sector thanks to an organizational transformation initiated in 2021 by Congolese leadership, promoting the adoption of new innovative approaches and the recruitment of a workforce. diverse and qualified work.

Under the new leadership of Ms. Monique Gieskes, PHC is reinventing its operational approach, emphasizing the value of employees and committing to providing them with safe and healthy working conditions, ensuring both employee success and that of the company. In 2022, PHC celebrated the production of more than 60,000 tons of palm oil, a 35% increase in two years.

Beyond managerial advances, the company’s 112th anniversary also highlights PHC’s commitment to local communities in the provinces of Tshopo, Mongala and Equateur where they operate. In line with its vision of creating shared prosperity through agribusiness, the company has already built 19 schools, 9 health centers, and more than 70 boreholes for the benefit of local communities. Additionally, the company provides quality medical care to more than 150,000 people through its private medical facilities, including 4 hospitals, 3 health centers and 18 dispensaries.

In celebrating its 112 years, the company looks forward to continuing its efforts to realize the potential of the Congolese agro-industrial sector and to achieve the revenge of the soil on the subsoil.

« The company’s new vision gives rise to…a reframing and refocusing that places the interests of the sons and daughters of Congo at the center of the company’s interests. That is to say, produce in the Congo, for the Congo and by the Congolese said Monique Gieskes, Managing Director of PHC.

Done in Kinshasa, May 11, 2023

For more information about PHC, visit www.phc-congo.com