Phenomenon ‘Barbenheimer’, a blockbuster in the United States

The North American box office kicks off what is expected to become its best weekend of the year, with the simultaneous premiere of two long-awaited films starring the iconic Barbie doll and the inventor of the atomic bomb.

Since Friday morning, thousands of moviegoers have been crowding outside theaters and theaters to see “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

“The theater was packed at 10:30 this morning, it was kind of crazy,” says Eric Adams, a 27-year-old salesman from New York, who is going to see “Barbie” at the end of the night because he couldn’t get tickets at more regular times.

In Colorado, Emma McNealy, 35, says she would have preferred to stream “Oppenheimer” at home, but the conversations around her about “Barbenheimer” convinced her to go see it in a theater.

The feature film about the pink doll has already raked in more than $22 million in preview revenue, while the story about the first nuclear weapon has grossed $10.5 million, according to Boxoffice Pro.

“Barbie” could end the weekend with $150 million, surpassing the harvest from the second “Avatar” installment last December.

“The expectations are so great that what we are trying to determine is not if it will be successful, but how big that success will be,” Boxoffice Pro editorial director Daniel Loria told AFP.

More than 200,000 moviegoers even plan to see both movies on the same day between Friday and Sunday, according to the National Association of Theater Owners in the United States.

“Like Gunpowder”

The simultaneous screening of two blockbusters has given rise to a wave of jokes on social networks, with viewers commenting on how they would change their clothes between one screening and another, and with a bombardment of all kinds of products related to the films, a trend already dubbed “Barbenheimer”.

Barbie’s online communication strategy “ran like wildfire, appealing to an entire generation as well as an underappreciated female audience,” says Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice Pro.

Director Christopher Nolan, for his part, is attracting his loyal fans, he says in an interview with AFP.

“They got mixed up in what seems to be an unexpected compendium of popular culture, expressed through the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon,” he says.

An effect that could “have reinforced interest in both films in a way that would not have happened to each if they had been released on different dates,” Robbins insists.

An opinion that is joined by David Gross, from the firm Franchise Entertainment Research, for whom the films will help each other instead of competing, creating envy among moviegoers.

“Moviegoers take over and make it their own object,” says Gross. “I don’t remember such a phenomenon.”

“‘Oppenheimer’ is more for men, older people, whereas ‘Barbie’ is more for women and younger people,” he said, “but I think everyone” can go see both.

Despite the writers’ and actors’ strike, Hollywood is also getting into the game.

Tom Cruise, star of a new installment of “Mission: Impossible”, expressed his enthusiasm for the two films on Twitter. In response, “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig and lead star Margot Robbie showed up with tickets to Cruise’s film.

