Philipp Plein focuses on exclusivity and makes his debut in luxury watchmaking

Philip Plein he continues to think big and makes his debut in luxury watchmaking. That of watches already represents a key segment for the German designer’s brand, which launched its ‘Fashion watches’ in 2021 in partnership with Timexto date with a value of 100 million euros in terms of retail sales.

The new project is positioned in the hard luxury area, backed by a production made in Switzerland, in Lugano, right where the Plein headquarters is located, by watch industry specialists. To sanction the debut of the new division, the ‘Crypto King’ and ‘Crypto Queen’ collections, presented in Milan, against the background of the design week.

“We are really excited about this new project,” he told Pambianconews Philipp Plein, founder and number one of the homonymous group, together with the business advisor Carmine Rotondaro. “We are distributed in over 60 countries and in over 4,000 points of sale”. He continues: “We are talking about luxury, Swiss-made timepieces, for which we currently have a capacity of 50 pieces per monthly drop. We started in October and now we are already sold out for the first two months”.

The new segment is aimed at a different target than the previously launched and consolidated watchmaking, a high-spending customer who is often a collector and on the hunt for unique and rare pieces. As a result, Plein explained, the distribution model of the new division also differs from it, and is marked by exclusivity. Exclusivity which, the entrepreneur reiterates, is the true characteristic of luxury, regardless of the price of the coveted objects.

The pieces of the luxury division, therefore, will be sold only on the occasion of exclusive private sales, strictly offline events and by appointment. Furthermore, the prices of the ultra-luxury watches will not be revealed in advance, says Plein.

But digital still plays a key role, as per Plein tradition: each watch is in fact combined with its own Nft, the corresponding non-fungible token sold together with the physical timepiece. Furthermore, the box that contains the accessory is embellished with a digital screen that reproduces the works of art by Antoni Tudisco.

Meanwhile, 2022 for the group ended positively. “We have exceeded 215 million euros in turnover. During Covid we reviewed our business strategy. In the pre-pandemic we had reached 250 million and we plan to achieve it again this year”. A strategy that also focuses on diversification, branching out between Plein Sporthospitality and now luxury with the division of Swiss made watches, retraces the executive and designer.

Read on