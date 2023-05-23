Philipp Plein launches his first jewelry collection

Two years after his debut in watchmaking, Philip Plein launches its first jewelry collection, produced under license by the brand in collaboration with Timex Group and distributed in Italy by Timeway Italy. A line with a maximalist character for women, men and unisex that focuses on the symbols of the brand’s stylistic imagery: “among the proposals, the $kull 3D collection stands out, where the skull, the brand’s iconic symbol, is proposed in a powerful three-dimensional version and sculptural”, specifies the company in a note. “The Philipp Plein Lettering line enhances another must of the brand, the ‘Plein’ lettering logo, which becomes the original protagonist of a tennis set (necklace and bracelet) revisited according to the taste of the Maison with large crystals that ensure the effect “Bling Bling’. The Hexagon collection celebrates another iconic element of the brand, the hexagon”.

The jewels of the new collections – necklaces, rings, bracelets, cufflinks – are made of steel with different finishes and other materials such as leather and crystals and will have a price range between 140 and 250 euros. The jewels will be distributed throughout the country, favoring the independent channel as well as prestigious watch and jewelery chains.

“The launch of the new Philipp Plein jewelery collection represents an interesting completion of the brand’s offer and follows the successful launch of the watches. With its proposal, Philipp Plein has a unique position on the market both for its premium positioning and for its stylistic and naturally quality characteristics”, commented Andrea Busatogeneral manager of Timeway Italy.