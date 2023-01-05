10 minutes ago

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Philippine President Marcos Jr. and First Lady Lisa Araneta Marcos pose with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Jan. 4.

China and the Philippines said in a joint statement on Thursday (Jan. 5) that they agreed to establish a direct communication channel between the foreign ministries of the two countries on the South China Sea issue to resolve the dispute peacefully.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will pay a state visit to China from January 3 to 5. On Wednesday, Marcos held separate meetings with Chinese leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang and Li Zhanshu.

This visit is Marcos Jr.’s first visit to China since he took office in June last year, and it is also his first official visit to a non-ASEAN country.

China‘s territorial claims in the South China Sea have been a source of tension between China and some Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines. The South China Sea is rich in oil, natural gas and fishery resources, and the annual seaborne trade volume is about 3 trillion US dollars.

Restart oil and gas development negotiations

Xinhua News Agency reported that when meeting with Marcos Jr., Xi Jinping said that China is willing to continue to properly handle maritime issues with the Philippines through friendly consultations, restart negotiations on oil and gas development, promote cooperation in oil and gas development in non-disputed areas, and develop photovoltaics, wind energy, and new energy vehicles. Green energy cooperation. See also An Anhui man was kicked and slapped during a make-up class, the official released a follow-up notice on the situation

Xi Jinping also stated that the two countries will promote cooperation in more fields, including expanding cooperation in basic education and vocational education, and exploring innovative cooperation in fields such as meteorology and aerospace. China will also continue to carry out vaccine research and development cooperation with the Philippines.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said during the meeting that the 25th China-ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting held in Cambodia not long ago issued the “Joint Statement Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea”, which shows that China and ASEAN countries have confidence and will. We have the ability and wisdom to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, and resolve disputes through friendly consultations and negotiations.

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, Philippine President Marcos Jr. Meets with Xi Jinping and Will Hold Talks on the South China Sea Issue

The Philippines has previously raised concerns about Chinese construction activity in disputed waters of the South China Sea and reports of a “swarm” of Chinese ships.

“We also discussed what we can do to move forward and avoid any possible mistakes and misunderstandings that could cause problems that are bigger than what we already have,” Marcos Jr. told reporters, Reuters reported. .”

image source,Getty Images

Marcos Jr. said Xi promised compromise and a solution that would allow Filipino fishermen to operate in their historic fishing grounds.

The two countries signed 14 bilateral agreements on Wednesday, including those in agriculture, infrastructure, development cooperation, maritime security and tourism, Malacañang said in a statement.

met in thailand last year

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said earlier that during the visit, Xi Jinping held talks with President Marcos Jr., while Li Keqiang and Li Zhanshu met with Marcos Jr. separately. The two sides will promote cooperation in the four key areas of agriculture, infrastructure, energy and humanities.

This is the second face-to-face meeting between Marcos Jr. and Xi Jinping after their meeting in Thailand last November.

image source,Getty Images

The CCP’s official media, People’s Daily, reported that Xi Jinping said in Thailand that on the South China Sea issue, the two sides should persist in friendly consultations and properly handle differences and disputes. And Marcos Jr. has always advocated that maritime issues should not define the entire Philippines-China relationship, and the two sides can further strengthen communication on this. The Philippines will continue to adhere to the one-China policy, adhere to the principle of peace, adhere to independent diplomacy, and will not choose sides.

Last week, a Philippine foreign ministry official said talks between Marcos Jr. and Xi would include China‘s actions in the South China Sea.