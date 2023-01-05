Home News Philippine President Marcos visits China, China and the Philippines agree to “peacefully” handle South China Sea disputes and sign 14 bilateral agreements- BBC News 中文
image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

Philippine President Marcos Jr. and First Lady Lisa Araneta Marcos pose with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Jan. 4.

China and the Philippines said in a joint statement on Thursday (Jan. 5) that they agreed to establish a direct communication channel between the foreign ministries of the two countries on the South China Sea issue to resolve the dispute peacefully.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will pay a state visit to China from January 3 to 5. On Wednesday, Marcos held separate meetings with Chinese leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang and Li Zhanshu.

This visit is Marcos Jr.’s first visit to China since he took office in June last year, and it is also his first official visit to a non-ASEAN country.

China‘s territorial claims in the South China Sea have been a source of tension between China and some Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines. The South China Sea is rich in oil, natural gas and fishery resources, and the annual seaborne trade volume is about 3 trillion US dollars.

