Phoebe Philo, waiting for her comeback, the new label’s website is live

Less and less until the return to the catwalk of Phoebe Philo. A gradual comeback that has been prepared for several months, which for the moment seems to leave nothing to chance. In fact, the website of the new label (phoebephilo.com) has already been live since yesterday, where, as anticipated in recent weeks, the new collection by Phoebe Philo will be available, initially shipped to the UK, Europe and the USA.

Few clues welcome fans of the English designer for now: “Register here to receive news and further updates”, reads the online page, which despite the scarce word definitively confirms that the awaited return to the scene of the creative – initially announced at July 2021 – is happening on schedule.

So far it has been announced that Philo’s new collection, expected for next September, will include both ready-to-wear and a range of accessories, from leather goods to jewellery, eyewear and footwear. The collection includes a total of 150 looks.

Philo returns after almost six years joined by the group Lvmh as a minority investor. “I have had a very constructive and creative professional relationship with Lvmh for many years – he declared in 2021 referring to the creative direction from Celine, maison of the French giant, which lasted a decade -, it is therefore a natural progression to reconnect on this new project. I greatly enjoyed the discussion about new ideas with Bernard Arnault (patron of the group, ndr) e Delphine Arnault (current CEO of Dior, ndr) and I am thrilled to start this new adventure with their support”.

Before Celine, the designer had been at the helm of Chloé becoming the first designer to take maternity leave. Period during which she had also worked closely with the stylist Stella McCartneyformerly his classmate at the renowned London fashion school Central Saint Martins, before McCartney left the house to open his eponymous label.

Apart from participating as a judge in the latest edition of the Andam Awardsin recent years Philo had disappeared from the fashion radar, while the Instagram profile @phoebephilodiary (which today has more than 170 thousand followers) continued to post his most identifying looks, from cashmere coats to historic press campaigns with the model Daria Werbowy up to the Luggage and Box bags.

