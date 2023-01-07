The fake link on the phone, the phone call from the self-styled bank official, and thousands of euros disappear from the account. The carabinieri of Riese Pio X have identified the perpetrators of a scam involving some victims, including a student from Treviso. These are five Campanians aged between 20 and 75 who, with the fake ling system, managed to get accredited in total about 50.000 EUR. They will now have to answer for the continued fraud charge in the competition.

The mechanism concocted by the criminals was that, now very frequent, of sending a wrong link to the victim, apparently attributable to his online bank, followed by a phone call in which a self-styled official of the same credit institution reported a malfunctioning of the banking systems and suggested that the young man enter his own access codes to the current account and then not access it for 24 hours (during which the scammers managed to complete a couple of wire transfers in their favor for almost 2,000 euros).

The investigations of the soldiers of the Riesini Arma have made it possible to trace at least one fifteen other scams perpetrated by the suspects, in similar ways, against savers in Veneto, Emilia Romagna and Lazio, since last May, crimes that would have yielded a sum close to 50,000 Euros.