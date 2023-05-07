Photo contest on sustainable tourism in the Adriatic — Companies

L’Šibenik-Knin County Development Agency promoted a photo contest cross-border within Take it slow within the framework of Interreg Italy Croatia with the aim of publicizing the project and the Adriatic region come sustainable, green and smart European tourist destination.

Easy to participate: just send a photo (only one) which must represent your idea of slow and sustainable tourism. A tourism that shows the coast and the hinterland where the lifestyle has remained authentic, in harmony with the environment and based on traditional knowledge and skills.

Where to take photos

Only photos taken in the Adriatic and in the following regions can participate in the competition: Croatia: Istria, Zadar, Sibenik-Knin, Spalato-Dalmatia and Dubrovnik-Neretva; Italia: Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Abruzzo, Molise and Puglia.

There is time until May 9, 2023

Only photos submitted between 2 May (12 noon) and 9 May 2023 (12 noon) will be evaluated. On May 10, 2023 at 12 it will be published on the Facebook page of the project the gallery with all the photos sent that can be voted until 16 May 2023 (until 24:00) with a like/like. The photo with the most votes will win a prize: the new Canon EOS 4000D camera.

> Information sheet (80.67 KB)

> The form to fill in ( 139.65 KB)