[Epoch Times, October 31, 2022]A fire broke out in the well-known Jinsheng Department Store in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province on the morning of the 29th. The fire burned for more than ten hours and did not go out until the early morning of the 30th. It can be seen from the pictures of the scene that the fire is extremely violent and thick smoke is billowing. The interior of the mall has been destroyed.

The “Nanjing Jinsheng Department Store Fire” that occurred at 10 am on October 29th attracted the attention of many netizens. It can be seen from the videos and pictures exposed by the media that the fire engulfed the entire mall.

A fire broke out in the well-known Jinsheng Department Store in Nanjing on the morning of the 29th. The fire burned for more than ten hours, and the interior of the mall was destroyed. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
On the evening of the 29th, the fire had been burning for about 10 hours. “Nanjing Fire Protection” reported that the building on fire had a large volume, a large fire load, and a complex internal structure.

At 6:44 a.m. on October 30, the “Nanjing Fire Protection” Weibo said that the open fire at the Jinsheng Department Store was extinguished in the early morning. The fire caused no casualties. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

