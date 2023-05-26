PHOTOS | Authorities find a rifle and ammunition abandoned in Usulután

As part of the investigation that the Attorney General of the Republic maintains on the stampede that occurred on May 20 at the Cuscatlán stadium that left 12 dead and several injured, the authorities carried out raids on various premises.

“The Prosecutor’s Office guarantor of the investigations and the facts related to the deceased and injured in the Cuscatlán stadium on May 20, we are investigating documentation that allows us to clarify those facts in the Alianza sports club, EDESSA and Smart Ticket. With this we try to guarantee and we are committed to the population in the search for the truth and we will end compliance and justice will be done “.said the prosecutor in the case.

#break-in I Records are made in the area of ​​the Maya Tik Ticket System, where the tickets for sporting events are prepared, distributed and registered, as well as in the administrative offices of Alianza FC pic.twitter.com/HoQ1vQnVlo — Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador (@FGR_SV) May 25, 2023

The tax authorities carried out searches in the area of ​​the Maya Tik ticket system, the place where tickets for sports matches are prepared, distributed and registered, as well as in the Alianza sports offices.

In these raids, the authorities verify the accounting financial documentation, contracts with the ticket provider, tickets used on the day of the event, and information on the logistics developed.

“These procedures were authorized by the First Peace Court, the investigations and the needs for this documentation were presented to it, which will help us to determine the institutions that have been responsible”added the representative of the public ministry.

Yesterday at dawn the authorities captured 5 people indicated as those responsible for the tragedy that occurred in said stadium. The detainees are: Pedro Hernández, president of Alianza FC; Edwin Abarca Ventura, Alianza FC Security Manager; Zoila Córdova, financial manager of Alianza FC; Reynaldo Avelar Contreras, general manager of EDESSA; and Samuel García Montano, in charge of the keys to the stadium.

Culpable homicide, culpable injuries and public havoc are the crimes that the Prosecutor’s Office attributes to those captured.

