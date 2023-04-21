Photos of 74-year-old Ozzy Osbourne on a walk with a caregiver in Los Angeles appeared on the network

Fresh pictures appeared in the Western media legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne. The paparazzi photographed the 74-year-old singer in Los Angeles. Ozzy was out for a walk with the sitter.

The photos upset many fans of the former Black Sabbath soloist. The heavy metal legend is simply unrecognizable!

Osborne could barely move. At one point, the caretaker held out flowers for Ozzy to smell. It seemed that the singer did not understand what they wanted from him.

Usually, as American newspapers write, Osborne leans on crutches or a cane for walks. This time he decided to do without them. And it cost him a lot of effort. It looked like Ozzy was about to fall.

It will be recalled that Osborne suffers from Parkinson’s disease. This explains its current state. Also, in 2019, Ozzy dropped. After that he needed an operation.

At the beginning of 2023, the singer’s wife Sharon told reporters that they intend to return to Great Britain. For the last 25 years, the couple and their children lived in Los Angeles, but now they decided to move. It is known that the Osbornes put their house in Beverly Hills up for sale for $18 million.

Sharon emphasized that the decision to move had nothing to do with Ozzy’s health. “I know people will think that. But that’s not the point at all. It’s just time. America has changed a lot, and not for the better. This is not the United States anymore. There is nothing left that unites them. It’s not the best place to live right now“, – said Sharon Osbourne.

