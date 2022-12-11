This is Comrade Jiang Zemin’s graduation photo at Shanghai Jiaotong University in 1947.Xinhua News Agency

From 1955 to 1956, Comrade Jiang Zemin (second from the right) was an intern at the Stalin Automobile Factory in Moscow. This is a group photo of Jiang Zemin and others in Moscow.Xinhua News Agency

In 1956, Comrade Jiang Zemin (seventh from left) took a group photo with Soviet experts who aided in the construction of FAW at Changchun First Automobile Factory.Xinhua News Agency

In March 1963, Comrade Jiang Zemin (the fifth from the right in the front row) took a group photo with the members of the national unified series design leading group for small three-phase asynchronous motors in Shanghai.Xinhua News Agency

In June 1964, Comrade Jiang Zemin (the first from the right in the second row) took a group photo with the representatives attending the International Electrotechnical Commission meeting in Aix-les-Bains, France.Xinhua News Agency

At the end of October 1980, Comrade Jiang Zemin (the third from the right in the front row) took a group photo with the person in charge of the development zone when he was inspecting the Shannon Development Zone in Ireland.Xinhua News Agency

In May 1984, Comrade Jiang Zemin tried out international long-distance calls to greet staff far away at the National New Electronic Products Exhibition held in the Beijing Exhibition Hall.Xinhua News Agency

In 1985, Comrade Jiang Zemin attended the Fourth Session of the Eighth Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress.Xinhua News Agency

In October 1988, Comrade Jiang Zemin gave a speech at a symposium in Shanghai celebrating the 50 years of scientific work of veteran scientists.Xinhua News Agency

From June 23 to 24, 1989, the Fourth Plenary Session of the Thirteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing. This is Comrade Jiang Zemin speaking at the meeting.Xinhua News Agency

From November 6 to 9, 1989, the Fifth Plenary Session of the Thirteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing. This is a cordial handshake between Comrade Deng Xiaoping and Comrade Jiang Zemin.Xinhua News Agency

On July 25, 1990, Comrade Jiang Zemin celebrated the Wangguo Festival with the Tibetan masses.Xinhua News Agency

