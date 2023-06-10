Photos released: Trump hid nuclear secrets in his home bathroom

19
The litigation process regarding former US President Donald Trump’s taking confidential documents containing state nuclear secrets to his mansion in Florida remains at the top of the agenda in the USA. Charged with taking classified documents home while leaving the White House after losing the presidential election, Trump was summoned to testify in federal court on Tuesday. About 100 classified documents were found in the raid on Trump’s house last August. […]
