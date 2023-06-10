Home » Photos released: Trump hid nuclear secrets in his home bathroom
News

Photos released: Trump hid nuclear secrets in his home bathroom

by admin

The litigation process regarding former US President Donald Trump’s taking confidential documents containing state nuclear secrets to his mansion in Florida remains at the top of the agenda in the USA. Charged with taking classified documents home while leaving the White House after losing the presidential election, Trump was summoned to testify in federal court on Tuesday. About 100 classified documents were found in the raid on Trump’s house last August. […]

See also  Disciplinary inspection and supervision organs resolutely rectify age fraud and clarify the system red line_China Economic Net - National Economic Portal

You may also like

poor columbia

The university professor and philosopher Nuccio Ordine –...

Donald Trump faces 37 indictments in the classified...

Emerson Plata when announcing his separation with Nelson...

Pride in Foggia, ‘5,000 participants expected at the...

In 2023, the “Safety Production Month” of construction...

Lavrov denounces that Guterres “follows the game” of...

Acuavalle investments advance in the 33 municipalities

The regulation of the transition to civilian roles...

El Salvador registers a new day without homicides

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy