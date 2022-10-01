“About one million kilowatts / hour produced, an overall saving for non-consumption equal to 220 thousand euros per year and an income for the community for the sale of energy of 120 thousand euros per year with a twenty-year incentive”. These are the advantages that an investment such as the one that the Voltago Administration has in mind for the construction of a field of photovoltaic panels could generate in terms of green energy production and lower bills for municipalities, citizens and businesses. The Voltaghese council, led by the mayor Giuseppe Schena, commissioned engineer Giancarlo Manganella of Feltre to carry out a technical-economic feasibility study to understand if it is possible to place photovoltaic panels with a total power of one megawatt in the municipal area.

“Clarity on everything”

«We want to be clear with the citizens and not generate false expectations», says Schena, «we are in an embryonic phase, with no certainty about the final result. We have allocated 10 thousand euros for this study. If the professional does not recognize the conditions for the construction of the photovoltaic field, we will pay him for the appraisal carried out, but the unspent money will return to the budget ». Engineer Manganella will go up to Voltago next week for the first surveys, then he will begin to evaluate the feasibility of the work. In the meantime, the municipal administration of Voltago has reasoned both on the expense that would be necessary to make the idea come true, and on the economic consequences that this could entail for the institution and for the citizens.

The pnrr funds are at stake

«With the funds of the PNRR», explains the mayor Schena, «energy communities are financed for Municipalities with a population of less than 5,000 inhabitants, as in the case of Voltago. The fund is 2.2 billion to be able to finance 2500 municipalities by 2026 with a sum of just under one million each ”. For energy communities we mean – we read on the italiadomani website. gov. en «organized coalitions of users who work together to produce, consume and manage clean energy through one or more local plants». They can have a very varied composition (citizens, cooperatives, non-profit associations, condominiums, commercial activities and local businesses …), but they all have the same goal: to provide renewable energy for self-consumption to their members. The objective of the Voltaghese junta, if the conditions are right, is to participate in the announcement of the Pnrr to obtain the necessary funds for the investment which would then allow to zero the electricity expenditure of the Municipality and at the same time reduce that of individual citizens who they will decide to sign the deed of incorporation of the energy community. In short, a very interesting prospect.

1.2 million to start

«Based on the first indications provided by the professional we consulted», Schena explains, «the investment would amount to about 1.2 million for the construction of the field, only to vary the power according to the money available. The field would produce one million kilowatts / hour, approximately 600,000 of which are expected to be self-consumed and correspond to the total annual consumption of 250 average households or the savings of 30% of the annual consumption of 750 households. We would therefore save a total of 220 thousand euros annually for non-consumption and the annual monetary gain of the community for the sale of energy and for the twenty-year incentive would be around 120 thousand euros ».

The Administration’s goal is to be able to reduce the energy bill by mitigating the increases and, consequently, to free up resources for current spending. «As already mentioned», Schena says, «we are urgent to have a full-time policeman and a technical office that works at 36 hours. Today our manager, Simone Barazzuol Gava, is at 18 hours. We are very satisfied with his work, but we need an 18-hour figure to increase the staff of the technical office or one to 36 hours to be placed alongside the current manager ».