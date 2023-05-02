Photovoltaic: landscape authorization effective in 45 days if there is no reasoned refusal

For the installation of photovoltaic and thermal systems on buildings or other structures above ground, the landscape authorization must be issued within 45 days. If this term elapses without the reasons preventing the acceptance of the application having been communicated, the authorization is understood to have been granted and is immediately effective.

This was established by the Legislative Decree Pnrr which became law (art. 47). The conversion law was published in the Official Gazette and has been in force since 22 April (here the coordinated text). The new provision acts on the procedure, already simplified by the Energy Decree, for the authorization of photovoltaic and thermal solar systems installed on buildings or on above-ground structures and artifacts, pursuant to Legislative Decree 28 of 2011 (art. 7-bis).

As mentioned, the new term for obtaining landscape authorization for photovoltaic and thermal systems to be installed on buildings or other artifacts is 45 days. It can be suspended only once and for a maximum of thirty days if, within fifteen days from the date of receipt of the request, the Superintendence expresses, in a timely and motivated manner, the need to carry out in-depth investigations or to make changes to the installation project .

This, therefore, is the new scan of the times for obtaining the authorization, which – it should be remembered -, following the simplifications made by the Energy Decree to the installation of photovoltaic and thermal systems, remains mandatory if the installation takes place on buildings and areas of notable public interest, such as: villas, gardens and parks, which are distinguished by their uncommon beauty (art. 136, paragraph 1, letter b).

The obligation also remains for systems that stand on complexes of immovable things that make up a characteristic aspect having an aesthetic and traditional value, including historic centers and nuclei (art. 136, paragraph 1, letter c), unless the panels are integrated into the roofs and not visible from external public spaces and panoramic viewpoints. However, if the panels are integrated and not visible from external public spaces or from panoramic points, the authorization is still required in the event that the roofing surfaces are made of traditional local materials.

© breaking latest news