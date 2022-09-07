A battle for which Dario Nardella is in the front row. Making Florence increasingly “green” and above all energy-saving, developing energy communities as much as possible and introducing photovoltaic panels in all schools. “It is my intention to launch a plan, as we have never done, to create hundreds of energy communities in our city as soon as possible – explains the mayor at the presentation of the Festival of Civil Economy, scheduled from 16 to 18 September at Palazzo Vecchio – and also regarding the start of the school year, I asked my engineers from the Metropolitan City and the Municipality to immediately prepare a project to cover the roofs of all the schools in the province and municipality of Florence with photovoltaic systems, because energy saving passes also from innovation and sees school as a crucial point “. According to a study of the offices of Palazzo Vecchio in the municipal schools there are over 120,000 square meters of roof area, over 100,000 are those of the metropolitan city. Even using only half of the roof area, 110,000 square meters, plants with a power of about 7,000 kw could be installed, which would produce 8,400,000 kwh in a year. Practically the energy needed by over 3,000 apartments. Certainly it would be a nice saving, considering that more than 20 million gas are spent between the Municipality and the Metro City with the increases in progress.

A plan that, however, at least for now collides with bureaucracy and landscape constraints: “The solution for the school is not to postpone 9 million students in Dad one day a week – continues Nardella – the solution is to immediately make a decree that eliminates all procedures to cover the roofs of Italian schools with photovoltaic panels, which can be used as early as the next school year “. For now in Florence there are two municipal schools equipped with photovoltaic panels, Calvino and Dino Compagni, the project for Don Milani, whose works must begin, was carried out according to the requirements for almost zero energy buildings (Nzeb requirements) , while for the renovation projects of Calvino and Ghiberti the idea is to make them even more sustainable than the Nzeb requirements. “We are designing the new schools with energy saving sustainability criteria and then we will work with the offices so that all schools can be equipped with photovoltaic panels” explains the councilor for education Sara Funaro. “Energy communities – comments the Councilor for the Environment Andrea Giorgio – can be an extraordinary opportunity that Florence wants to seize because they can generate clean energy, cut costs and rebuild relations between citizens in our neighborhoods. They will be among the priorities of my work, we can be at the forefront of the big cities “.