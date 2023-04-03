Physicians can also be consulted as part of an advice hotline in the context of dependent employment if the physicians carry out the on-call duties they have taken on in their home environment. This was decided by the State Social Court of Lower Saxony-Bremen. The provision of work from the home office is no longer a suitable criterion for differentiation.

Female doctor took part in the medical hotline from her home office

A company and a rescue doctor who cooperated in a medical emergency hotline for divers had sued. The hotline advice is part of the support package of a travel and international health insurance. To ensure that the hotline can be reached at all times, two doctors are assigned to each shift from a pool. In the status determination procedure, the German pension insurance (DRV) classified the doctor as dependently employed. In contrast, the doctor and the company assumed that she was self-employed, since there was no obligation to be on call. She was able to make the phone calls wherever there was a quiet conversation situation. She was completely free to organize the intensity of the consultations.

LSG: Advice in the home office does not stand in the way of dependent employment

Unlike the first instance, the LSG confirmed the legal opinion of the DRV. Under the umbrella of a framework agreement, the doctor has taken on the obligation to be available for the duration of the assigned shifts and to observe the company’s economic requirements. Self-employment cannot be automatically inferred from medical personal responsibility for medical treatment. This does not make her an entrepreneur. The fact that she worked at home and was not subject to any instructions on the place of work is no longer a suitable criterion for differentiation in view of the wide range of options for working from home today. In the case of dependent activities, there is a fundamental degree of freedom in determining working hours, especially in the home office.