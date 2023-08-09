Physicians are not entitled to remuneration if their license to practice medicine is inactive

The employed doctor has been working in a Berlin hospital since 2016 until the end of June 2022. In March 2018, the authorities finally ordered his license to be suspended due to doubts about his health suitability and demanded the return of the license to practice medicine. Although the plaintiff was not allowed to work as a doctor until the suspension order was lifted, he was subsequently involved in 1,053 operations, 444 of them as the first surgeon.

He only informed the hospital at the end of March 2022 that his license to practice medicine was suspended, after the authorities had again sent him a request to return the license to practice medicine. He claimed that, as a result of moving house, he was not aware of the suspension order until he received this letter.

Activity during rest not an advantage to be considered

The hospital paid no compensation for March 2022. The doctor demanded payment, the hospital by way of counterclaim repayment of the last six salaries. The ArbG dismissed the plaintiff’s claim for payment and granted the counterclaim. The plaintiff did not perform the work he was owed and was unable to do so because his license to practice medicine was suspended. The hospital had made the payments in the past without any legal reason and was therefore entitled to claim them back.

There is no offsetting against the plaintiff’s actual services rendered during this period, since these are not to be assessed with a positive value. With regard to potential recourse claims, the defendant hospital has no advantage to be taken into account as a result of the plaintiff’s action.

The fact that the plaintiff did not want to have had knowledge of the suspension order is irrelevant, since the ignorance can be traced back to the plaintiff’s breach of duty.

