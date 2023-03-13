Home News Physiotherapy center improves service
News

Physiotherapy center improves service

by admin
Physiotherapy center improves service

HEALTH

The Physical Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Center of the municipality of Guano, develops daily activities of a social nature for the citizens of Guano “because injuries or accidents do not come with warning.”

Kitchenware is implemented in the physical rehabilitation center of the GAD Guano

Evaluation and management of tendon injuries in sports is carried out by leading physiotherapists in the area, in order to strengthen services to the community, through agreements or directly to those who visit from 08:00 to 17:00 from Monday to Friday in the La Inmaculada neighborhood.

The evaluation and treatment of injuries and traumas is a fundamental part, but to make it integral, more sheets, towels, pillows, stretcher maintenance, manual therapy tools of three and five bodies were provided, which focus on improving the posture, energy efficiency and handling, to guarantee the quality of service.

See also  Campaign against avian influenza began in Ecuador

You may also like

The dispute between Prigozhin and Shoigu reaches a...

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, March 14

From ‘George of the Jungle’ to ‘The Whale’:...

Poker because of sanctions – Kremlin extends grain...

Authorities remove drunk motorcyclist from circulation – 102nine...

Former mayor testified in the case of a...

Middle East: Israel’s government is pushing ahead with...

Ambassador Mayorga announces the start of operations of...

What you should know if you are going...

Economic researcher Moritz Schularick (IfW) warns of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy