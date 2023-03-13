HEALTH

The Physical Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Center of the municipality of Guano, develops daily activities of a social nature for the citizens of Guano “because injuries or accidents do not come with warning.”

Kitchenware is implemented in the physical rehabilitation center of the GAD Guano

Evaluation and management of tendon injuries in sports is carried out by leading physiotherapists in the area, in order to strengthen services to the community, through agreements or directly to those who visit from 08:00 to 17:00 from Monday to Friday in the La Inmaculada neighborhood.

The evaluation and treatment of injuries and traumas is a fundamental part, but to make it integral, more sheets, towels, pillows, stretcher maintenance, manual therapy tools of three and five bodies were provided, which focus on improving the posture, energy efficiency and handling, to guarantee the quality of service.