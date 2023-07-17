PIA air hostess suspended for lewd behavior with woman

Monday July 17, 2023, 7:53 pm

Islamabad: An air hostess was suspended for making lewd gestures with a room service lady in a hotel. A senior flight steward (air hostess) of the national airline (PIA) has been suspended from his job after he sexually assaulted a room service lady at a Canadian hotel.

An air hostess named Idris Khan had allegedly molested a room service lady in a Canadian hotel, after which the woman complained to the management against Idris Khan, and the hotel management called the police.

The Canadian police kept the senior flight steward (air hostess) in custody for some time, while the hotel management also blacklisted Idris Khan.

On the other hand, PIA spokesperson said that Muhammad Idris had reached Toronto from Islamabad on July 7 by PIA flight. Idris Khan has been suspended on the complaint of the victim woman to PIA, however, the flight steward was arrested. And there is no truth in the news of being taken to the police station. Further action is being taken on the incident.

