Pianoforte Holding will surpass pre-Covid levels in 2023

The line stands out for its avant-garde design, versatility, sturdiness and its green-oriented character. ‘Gotech+’ was made with 80% sustainable material, a mix of recycled ABS and polycarbonate with a consequent saving in the use of raw materials as well as a significant reduction in CO2 emissions. Furthermore, the inner lining is made from 100% recycled material, coming from the recycling of plastic bottles. Precisely for these characteristics, the product has been approved by Save the Planet. The new trolley will in fact also be available in two new sizes (S compact and special) specifically designed to meet the free hand luggage standards required by low-cost airlines. “Covid has completely stopped the purchase of suitcases for over a year, fortunately now consumers have started traveling again, as demonstrated by the excellent travel retail data whose forecasts have been revised, anticipating the return to pre- pandemic. In the wake of these signals, we have just inaugurated a new Carpisa store inside the airport Naples Capodichino International Airport and we will be present with both Carpisa and Yamamay in Terminal 2 of Malpensa which will reopen before the summer”, adds the manager.

New projects also for Yamamay, which has just launched the ‘Ciao Hollywood’ capsule with the American brand We Are Hah founded by Sharleen Ernster, a limited edition women’s lingerie collection for spring 2023. Made with recycled fibers, the lingerie line includes bras, bralettes, thong bodysuits, briefs and slips in strong colors such as fluorescent orange as well as more classic nuances such as powder pink and black. “I met Sharleen Ernster in Los Angeles thanks to mutual friends, the city has always been a source of inspiration for new projects, a breeding ground for innovative research and trends that are spreading all over the world. In addition to the women’s universe, Yamamay’s men’s line is also enjoying excellent success, in 2022 it grew by 40%, a percentage that we will repeat in 2023 thanks to the expansion of the menswear spaces in the existing stores and the introduction of stand-alone boutiques” , says Cimmino.

The manager is also the majority shareholder of Sophia Loren Restaurant, the first restaurant chain born with the consent of the famous actress who provides an exclusive licensing agreement. After the restaurants in Florence and Milan, whose turnover is estimated at 4.5 million euros for 2023, a new 600m2 venue has just been inaugurated at the Green Park in Bari, a sports center that is a point of reference national for padel and space for sports and leisure. The restaurant, opened by the Oscar Investment company, was designed, like the previous ones, by the architecture and engineering firm Redaelli and associates in collaboration with Costa Group. A fourth location will also be inaugurated by May at Rome’s Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in partnership with Autogrill.

“Sophia Loren Restaurant has enormous potential, for now we are expanding in Italy before landing abroad. Our ambition is to become the first Italian restaurant and pizzeria project at affordable prices while using high quality products. The restaurant industry in Italy is a sector that suffers from a lack of training and the difficulty in finding resources. To attract young people and entice them to grow within the structures, the service charge should also be made compulsory by us, which would allow operators to have a more appropriate net compensation”, proposes Cimmino.