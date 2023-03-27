news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 27 – Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi met the mayors, prefects and quaestors of Rome, Naples and Milan this evening via videoconference.

During the meeting, Piantedosi also announced the resources that will be assigned for 2023 to the three metropolitan cities to improve urban safety. In particular, a total of 6.5 million euros will go to Rome, 3.7 million euros to Milan and 4.6 million to Naples.

During the meeting, the first results of the initiatives already launched to improve security in the three largest urban areas of the country were examined, within the framework of the forum last December. Piantedosi recalled the directive of 18 March sent to the prefects of Rome, Naples and Milan to intensify control activities in the areas adjacent to the railway stations, ensuring a strengthened and visible presence of the police forces and offering a more effective response to the need for protection in areas where the perception of insecurity is widespread. In particular, the prefects were requested to integrate the plans for the coordinated control of the territory by the police forces with the activation of specific surveillance devices which will be added to the extraordinary operations, with the aim of placing those areas more permanently in security and thus return them to full usability by the reference communities. (ANSA).