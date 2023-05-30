Piantedosi, ‘contrast to the mafias also with a social function’ – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – AFRICO NEW, MAY 30 – The action of the State to combat organized crime “is no longer limited to the repressive phase alone but is also enriched by a social function”. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said this when he spoke at the inauguration of the new police station in Africo Nuovo, built on property confiscated from the ‘Ndrangheta. The ceremony was attended, among others, by the general commander of the Arma, general Teo Luzi, the national anti-mafia prosecutor Giovanni Melillo, the police chief Vittorio Pisani, the undersecretary of the interior Wanda Ferro and the president of the region Roberto Occhiuto, as well as to district attorneys.



“This inauguration – he added – is a further encouragement to continue with conviction in a renewed path of rebirth in the name of legality, democratic participation and social commitment.



Reappropriating the wealth that is illegally accumulated means giving a credible signal of the active presence of the institutions in the territories by returning to the communities goods that have been the means or the proceeds of illegal activities.



So it means depriving the criminal associations of those instruments of infiltration in the economic and social fabric which often then elevates the asset itself to the protection of legality.



The recovery intervention gives an idea of ​​how the state’s law enforcement action is completed”.



“The fight against the mafias – Piantedosi said – must first of all take on a cultural connotation with the involvement of associations and the third sector. In fact, the delivery of as many as 260 real estate assets subject to the first experimental call for direct assignment to associations and entities is imminent of the third sector. It consists of 68 project proposals presented by 58 contractors”. (HANDLE).

