“Sea rescues are guaranteed by the state authorities. The NGOs, who knows why, focus only on the route from Tripolitania and encourage departures. 93% of the people they rescue start from there. How come?”.

In his office at the Viminale, the decree-rave just approved by the Chamber, the immigration one just launched by the Council of Ministers, Matteo Piantedosi is already looking at the 2023 agenda.

“The government – he tells Repubblica – wants to implement a policy on the countries of origin and transit of migratory flows that could lead to the progressive emptying of the centers where people who leave from the Sub-Sahara and from other parts of the world end up with the mirage of embarking on African coasts. It is an ambitious program that takes time. We have been in office for two months and we are working on it with conviction. Contacts with the interior ministers of the countries concerned are already active. We are planning a series of direct meetings shortly”.

Minister, the immigration decree has already emptied the Mediterranean of NGO ships. Those who leave these days find no rescue device except the Libyan coastguard who takes migrants back to ports that the UN defines as unsafe. The NGOs believe that this measure will increase the number of deaths at sea. What does he answer?

“Rescues in the Mediterranean, as the data show, are carried out above all by our Guardia di Finanza and our Coast Guard. This is over 43% of the people who disembarked during 2022, while the rest mostly arrived independently. I find the reasoning that tends to say that NGOs have a statistically marginal role in bringing migrants to our country to then say that without them migrants are destined to die at sea. Libya are reduced only if action is taken on the front of irregular departures, preventing them.In fact, deaths at sea have practically zeroed when concrete policies have been implemented which have dissuaded migrants from massing on African coasts and then relying on unscrupulous smugglers with the objective of attempting the crossing”.

Rave decree aside, your first measure in these two months as minister was this immigration decree. Do you really think that the 100,000 arriving migrants are a real emergency for Italy? And if the government’s intent is to stop migratory flows, why limit intervention to NGOs that have brought only 12% of people to Italy?

“As I had the opportunity to report in Parliament, the reception system on the national territory is already collapsing. The tenders to ensure new reception places are going deserted. The possibility of adequate reception is a question of people’s dignity. I find it singular that the collective awareness of people’s dignity stops at the moment of disembarkation while there is no attention to the sustainability of uncontrolled flows that generate marginalization. I am well aware that the problem does not stop with the regulation of NGO activity. And it is precisely for this reason we promise ourselves a wider program of support to the countries of origin and transit of the flows.

On the other hand, if certainly the arrivals in Italy of immigrants via NGO ships constitute only a part of the total, an analysis relating to the landings highlights their increase in conjunction with the presence of ships in the Mediterranean. For example, last November, in the last 10 days, in the absence of NGO ships, there were no landings. Also in the following month of December, a reduction in landings was recorded between the second and third week, when there were no NGO ships at sea”.

What data is this analysis based on?

“The activity of NGOs is decisive with regard to arrivals from Tripolitania, making up about a third of the total landings in Italy. A total of 27,264 people arrived from this specific route in 2021, of which 8,665 (31.78%) through Ngo ships. The trend it resulted in a further increase in 2022, with a total of 31,860 immigrants, of which 11,076 via NGO ships (34.76%). This year, NGOs have brought a total of 11,892 people to Italy, of which 11,076 from Tripolitania (93.2%) and only 816 from other regions (6.8%). These data demonstrate how the overall activity of the NGOs is concentrated on that route, with an incentive effect of departures from that area. Furthermore, I don’t understand why the aspiration to rescue develops exclusively there”.

The photos of the little body of a little migrant who died on a Libyan beach are from these days. For the many children who, with or without their mothers, face the crossing, there is no other way to save themselves. For them, the flow decree is useless. How does the Piantedosi man feel in front of these images?

“I feel deep sorrow for tragedies like these that absolutely must be avoided and this can happen through the management of migratory flows that must only take place in a regular, planned and safe manner. For those fleeing war we must continue with humanitarian corridors and evacuations, a commitment that Italy is supporting together with international organizations and the third sector.

In the electoral campaign, the naval blockade, then the closed ports, then again the selective landings and now the port immediately, even if far away, to all the NGOs. How do you explain this backtracking? Propaganda colliding with reality?

“No propaganda. The tools can vary in relation to the concrete circumstances but the goal is and remains to defend our borders, which are the European ones, by contrasting the criminals who get rich by only leaving those who pay and are forced to submit to their blackmail” .

The voters of this government, however, expected to see no more landings.

“The first moves of the government have already reversed the upward trend without affecting the sea rescue activities which have been effectively guaranteed by the state authorities. The last two months of 2022 mark a lowering of the increase curve compared to the same period of the last year: by only 35%, compared to an increase of +59% in the first ten months of this year”.

From the left they are very critical of the decree. Why send NGOs to the furthest ports possible?”

“Many preach solidarity and acceptance in the news agencies but then, when thousands of irregular migrants have to be welcomed in the area, everyone shares the critical points of a system without rules. And this happens because, in a framework of internal solidarity, we have decided to disembark migrants in all Italian ports and no longer just in Calabria and Sicily where the structures are under stress”.

After two months of negotiations, meetings in Brussels, as has been the case for years, Europe is unable to go beyond declarations of intent on sharing responsibility for migratory flows and Italy has decided not to wait. Disappointed? What do you expect for the continuation of the negotiations?

“The migratory route of the central Mediterranean, precisely due to the position taken by the Meloni government, is brought to the attention of the EU after years in which it was considered an exclusively Italian problem. In the Council of Ministers last November, the European Commission announced a action plan in this direction. I hope we can proceed with concrete facts at a brisk pace”.

Do you also see a solution for economic migrants?

“They are the majority. We have to act on several fronts. On the one hand, we have to invest in the countries of origin and transit with development policies capable of guaranteeing the right not to emigrate in order to have a better life. Giorgia Meloni is right to support the of a ‘Piano Mattei’ in favor of African countries to improve their economic and social fabric. On the other hand, we must act with the leverage of the flows decree, to ensure that those who enter Italy are destined for effective employment and social integration. Only in this way will we have arrivals of migrants without the risk of shipwreck and will we avoid phenomena of degradation and crime that are clearly visible in many of our cities. Irregular immigration is not good for both our country and the many migrants who end up on the margins of society”.

Immigration aside, do you already have new regulations on baby gangs and feminicides ready to affect these phenomena?

“There is a common commitment by the entire executive to give concrete answers in terms of citizens’ safety, on the basis of the clear electoral mandate received. The offices of the Ministry of the Interior, in collaboration with the other departments, are working on some rules to better combat some phenomena that have recently established themselves in a more insidious way. We will evaluate in the appropriate collegiate offices the perimeter, timing and characteristics of the measures to be taken”.

You are one of the most active ministers of this government. The background of the building has repeatedly spoken of contrasts between you, closest to Salvini, and the softer positions of Forza Italia, also in relation to this security decree. How is the atmosphere in the government?

“The facts count and not the background. I fully agree with the words of President Meloni: there is a constructive and collaborative atmosphere in the government”.

How would you describe Matteo Piantedosi minister? NDon’t you like it when they draw you as the fierce face of this executive?

“I have over 30 years of career as a state official behind me. I challenge anyone to question the great attention paid to the social impact of every choice I have made. As prefect of Rome, I have implemented various operations to free up occupied buildings, always guaranteeing a accommodation for the most fragile people and in many cases by subtracting families from the criminal racket of occupations. I feel like an Interior Minister who is particularly attentive to the territories, despite the fact that the media attention is mainly focused on the immigration issue”.

Make a commitment with the Italians for 2023

“The fruitful collaboration with the Mayors, starting with those of the country’s large metropolitan areas, demonstrates the attention paid to the issue of safety in cities. We must improve the safety of citizens in all territories, also in terms of awareness and perception, in particularly in marginal and peripheral areas, increasing the presence of agents in the area, increasing the cameras and strengthening the role of the local police.Obviously we will act on the rules where necessary.Furthermore, we will act on the causes that fuel degradation and crime phenomena thanks to a effective collaboration between institutions which, as experience teaches us, is essential for lasting results in terms of safety”.