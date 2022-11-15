The meeting between Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and the group leaders of the majority lasted about an hour. According to parliamentary sources, various topics were addressed during the meeting: from the anti-rave decree to immigration and the clash with France. Confirmed the government’s intention to change the rules on immigration.

Apply an administrative sanction to NGOs, which would also allow for the confiscation of ships, to be preferred to criminal sanctions which in the past do not seem to have had any effect. According to what has been learned, this is the measure that the Viminale is evaluating in view of new measures, as emerged during the meeting on the management of migrants between the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, and the group leaders of FdI, Lega, Forza Italia and We moderates. A meeting, explain majority sources, also useful for “compacting” the four parties on the eve of the minister’s briefing to Parliament.

According to what has been learned, it was the majority group leaders themselves who asked Piantedosi for a discussion, an opportunity to reconstruct the events of the last few days, on the eve of the minister’s urgent briefing to Parliament. The group leaders, explained those who attended the meeting, also asked the minister to underline the prospects on the front of the European management of migratory flows, as well as on the possibility of a sort of Marshall plan for Africa.

Piantedosi, referring to tomorrow’s briefing in Parliament, clarified that he will give an account of all the steps concerning what happened in recent days with the NGO ships to demonstrate the correct behavior of the government and announcing the utmost willingness to collaborate with both the majority and with the opposition. The minister underlined that in no case was there any intention of favoring or seeking a confrontation with France, which was neither in his interest nor in the interest of the government. To resolve issues relating to immigration, we will therefore continue to work with Europe on the one hand and following the line of prevention on the other through the promotion of bilateral agreements to build shared paths with the transit and departure countries.

Finally, the minister returned to talking about the anti-rave decree, underlining how fundamental the part relating to confiscation is for him and explaining that even on the basis of jurisprudence there is no possibility that it could be used to prevent the occupation of factories, schools or university.