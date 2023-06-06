PIAO and public value, the last webinar of the training cycle on June 20th

Il June 20th the last webinar will take place The PIAO and the creation of Public Value of the administrations for the protection of health of the training cycle PIAO and Public value. The initiative aims to transfer knowledge on the contents, methods and tools for strategic planning and integrated programming through the Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization (PIAO), in order to favor a tailor-made support path, based on the experience gained by Formez PA, in the definition of a participatory model of strategic planning of territorial Public Value and operational programming.

Particularly this one quarto webinar intends to focus on initial evidence emerging from the analysis of the PIAOs made by the various types of companies in charge of health protection, focusing on the main problems and opportunities in the adoption of the new strategic planning and operational programming tool, identifying the drivers for the creation of public value through the management of operational performance, risks and organization and personnel. The aim is to propose a framework and a methodological approach for the governance of planning and programming processes.

