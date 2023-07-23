Home » Piao, here are the decrees on the integrated plan of activities and organization
News

Piao, here are the decrees on the integrated plan of activities and organization

by admin
Piao, here are the decrees on the integrated plan of activities and organization

MENU

Homepage The Minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of the Public Administration Homepage alphabet PA A – Access B – Good Administration C – Human Capital D – Digitization Department of Public Function Homepage Training Department Notifications Agile work Strike dashboard Opinions and FOIA Circulars Supervision Simplification Public work and organization PA Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Homepage Minister Articles and interviews

See also  UNT youth ask Manuel Rosales to be a candidate

You may also like

They capture Colombians accused of money laundering and...

Pain and consternation for the untimely death of...

Indigenous crafts, fashion and the metaverse come together...

These are the memes left by the premiere...

The possible strategies of the Hungarian GP: two...

They propose turning the Intermunicipal Games into Cesar’s...

Director’s notes of “HUB – On Your Skin”

Three people were shot in Picoazá, one died

Obstetric violence will be a thing of the...

3 Tricks Used by Smart Investors From CoinTelegraph

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy