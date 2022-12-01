Home News Piave Servizi, failure of the aqueduct: six Municipalities without water for hours
Piave Servizi, failure of the aqueduct: six Municipalities without water for hours

A sudden breakage of the main adductor pipeline of the aqueduct, as of today’s midday, is creating severe inconvenience in the Conegliano area. To allow for repairs, the water supply has been suspended (or is in any case registering sharp drops in pressure) in San Fior, San Vendemiano, Mareno, Vazzola, Codognè and Colle Umberto.

The intervention of the Piave Servizi technicians will be possible until at least 3 pm today. “We kindly ask for your understanding for the disservice – communicates the company – and we inform you that for all further information it will be possible to contact Piave Servizi directly, toll-free number 800 590705”.

