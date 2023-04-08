Carmen Naranjo

Madrid,).- Fifty years after his death, the Spanish Pablo Picasso He continues to be “a magnet”, an artist who changed the way of looking at reality and art and became one of the most famous painters in the world, who now pays tribute to him, without forgetting controversial issues such as his relationship with women.

Fifty exhibitions and other events make up the Picasso Year, with a historiographical analysis of his work and its influence on contemporary art.

The Governments of Spain and France, the country where he lived most of his life, set up a binational commission for this anniversary.

“Picasso changed the way of looking and that is what makes him a myth, he is something more than a common artist,” Carlos Alberdi, commissioner for the commemoration of the Picasso Year, told EFE.

He defines it as “a magnet”, on which a congress of experts in Paris will discuss at the end of this year, after the one held at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid.

Because Picasso is the artist with the most works in museums around the world and leads the world ranking in art auctions.

Born in Málaga (south of Spain) in 1881, and died in the French town of Mougins (southeast) on April 8, 1973, Pablo Ruiz Picasso moved with his family at the age of nine to the Spanish city of La Coruña (northwest). .

There he began as a painter and held his first exhibition, although he also suffered the death of his little sister, which marked his life. This period, perhaps the least known, is made visible in the exhibition “White Picasso in Blue Memory” in La Coruña.

«Those paintings that he painted at the age of 13 and 14, like the first ones in Barcelona (northeast Spain), are curious because they are a bit academic; Although he does not reveal the Picasso he later became in them, it shows that he was a boy with a special talent», explains Alberdi.

AN ARTISTIC REVOLUTION

In 1904, Picasso settled in Paris, where he experienced his “blue period”. In the next stage, the “pink period”, he paints pictures such as “Harlequin Family”.

And in 1906 the “great transformation” arrived: “Las señoritas de Avignon” began, considered the first cubist work and with which he revolutionized art.

With a need for constant evolution, after passing through “analytical cubism” and “synthetic cubism”, a neoclassical period began. In 1925, he allied himself with André Breton’s Surrealist movement.

In 1936, when the Spanish Civil War had just begun, he was appointed director of the Prado Museum in Madrid, a position he never held, although he helped evacuate works from the art gallery to France.

THE IMPACT OF “GUERNICA”

In 1937, the Government of the Second Republic commissioned him a mural painting to represent Spain in the Pabellón de la World‘s Fair in Paris, who paints shocked by the German bombardment that devastated the Spanish population of Guernica (north). What is today an emblem of peace was born.

“‘Guernica’, at the time, was a painting to a certain extent controversial, enormous, in black and white, with a representation of the phenomenon of war that, until now, had not been done,” says Alberdi, who considered “an icon of pacifism”.

“Today we look at that painting and we all see the disasters of war,” he adds.

PICASSO AND THE WOMEN

The world changes, according to Alberdi, “and Picasso remains”, although “he is looked at with new eyes”.

Before, in addition to being a great artist, he was a character with a political reading. He was anti-Franco, communist, but he did not follow socialist realism, rather he admired the United States.

“Politics surrounded Picasso, while today this subject is hardly dealt with, and now his relationship with women is the leading theme”, comments the commissioner.

He considers that there is a somewhat “activist” literature that “tends to turn Picasso into a villain (in his relationship with women), and that is a bit of an exaggeration.” Thus, he advises reading the writings of some who shared life with him.

One is Fernande Olivier, a French model and writer who accompanied him in the Parisian bohemia. The other is Françoise Gilot, a French artist, art critic and writer who had two daughters with him and is still alive. He wrote “Living with Picasso” in 1965.

In total, Picasso had four children from six romantic relationships.

“He was a man with contradictions, macho like most of his contemporaries, but he also gave, he could have annoying things, but also his loving and generous side,” Alberdi argues. Besides, he doesn’t think those issues overshadow the commemorations.

He was as prolific a sculptor as a painter, as well as a poet; he also had a strong connection to music and a prominent connection to Coco Chanel’s revolution in fashion. EFE

