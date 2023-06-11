Picasso engravings in the Tolima Museum of Art

THE MUSEUM of Art of Tolima opened its doors to two exhibitions by two great artists who have had worldwide recognition. These are “Looking In the world of Leonora Carrington” and “From Dürer to Picasso, five centuries of metal engraving”.

“Looking in the world of Leonora Carrington” is an exhibition of drawing, engraving, lithography and sculptures, which will allow viewers to delve into the magical, mysterious and surreal world of the English artist, nationalized in Mexico, where she did much of her work. construction site. She stood out for her multiple supports for social struggles from the artistic world.

While the exhibition from “Dürer to Picasso, five centuries of metal engraving” brings together works made by distinguished engravers together with the creative work of those like Rembrandt or Goya who paved the way for author graphics as it is known today.

According to María Margaret Bonilla, executive director of the museum, with the work of Picasso a compilation of the history of metal engraving in five centuries was made, a technique that has passed through time and is still valid today.

history of engraving

“Five Centuries of Engraving” is a broad journey through the history and technique of engraving from the work of the German Alberto Dürer at the beginning of the 15th century to the engravings of Salvador Dalí, inspired by Goya in the mid-20th century, including engravers highlights of the main schools and movements of European graphics.

Similarly, Carrington’s collection speaks to the artist’s artistic development, determined by various themes such as Celtic myth, alchemical symbolism, Gnosticism, Kabbalah, Jungian psychology and Tibetan Buddhism, according to ArtStudio Magazine.

“It is an exhibition made up of engravings by many important artists, among them highly recognized in the history of universal art such as Picasso, Dürer, Rembrandt or Dalí. So, this series, which is made up of more than 40 engravings, is fabulous, it’s worth it for people to come to Ibagué and enjoy it,” Bonilla told EL NUEVOSIGLO.

The Leonora Carrington exhibition consists of some of the artist’s pieces: her drawings, engravings, sculptures, something from the textile line and jewelry. Her prolific creative attitude allowed her to put down novels, short stories, and plays.

mexican art

Leonora Carrington was a singular figure within the Surrealist movement and a lone star in the firmament of Mexican art. With an overflowing imagination, for which she was even admitted to a Spanish sanatorium during the Second World War, she defended her cultural, mental and creative independence, rebelling against everything and everyone; escaping from social conventions, renouncing the enormous family fortune, confronting the prevailing machismo even in surrealism, but, above all, dedicating himself to the creation of a personal work in which he let his fantasy, his influences, his vision of what overflow. reality and life experiences.

The exhibition that brings together drawings, lithographs, engravings and sculptures was curated especially for the Tolima Museum of Art and constitutes the most complete exhibition of Carrington in Colombia to date.

“In the museum we have some pieces of drawings and some valuable sculptures that we brought from Mexico through an alliance with the council of honor here, many of the pieces by Leonora Carrington rest, she is a great artist and for the first time in history of Tolimense art and I think that in Colombia you have these two wonderful samples”, highlighted the executive director of the museum.

There are more than 60 pieces between these two exhibitions, which had a curatorial work that, according to Bonilla, has a unique staging and that has really given greater relevance to the works that are hung in the different rooms.

Bonilla also stated that the works of the sculptures are accompanied by an audiovisual work made by an artist in Ibagué.

“There are many artists who want a complementary offer, that’s why I’m waiting for you at the Tolima Museum of Art. For the first time, we will have works by Picasso, Dalí, Goya and Leonora Carrington”, said Jaiber Bermúdez, director of Departmental Culture.

And he added: “These are exhibitions that will be available for three months free of charge at the total disposal of tourists and people from Tolima.”

The official launch event was recently held with the presence of the president of the Council of the Leonora Carrington Museum and the support of the Tolima Departmental Culture Department.