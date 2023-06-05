Home » Picasso painting auctioned for 3.4 million euros in Cologne – Rhineland – News
One and a half to two and a half million – that was the estimate for the painting “Buste de femme” (Bust of a Woman) by Pablo Picasso. The highest bid was then significantly higher: 3.4 million euros. At this price the artwork is in Köln been auctioned. “The award is above expectations”, said a spokeswoman for the Van Ham auction house in the evening. A telephone bidder from Switzerland submitted the bid.

Portrait of a beloved woman

The 1971 painting depicts Picasso’s second wife, Jacqueline Roque (1927-1986). Picasso painted a total of 400 portraits of his partner, who was 46 years his junior.

Auctioneer Markus Eisenbeis

The large-format late work shows the shifted perspectives so typical of Picasso: profile and frontal views are intertwined. The color of the picture is reduced to yellow and gray tones. Van Ham auctioneer Markus Eisenbeis said one could see that the woman in the picture was loved by Picasso.

The work of art was previously in a German private collection with an estimated total value of ten million euros.

