Home » Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, April 28, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, April 28, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, April 28, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Friday, April 28, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  Malian women resist patriarchal traditions (Video)

You may also like

Paco Moncayo and Wagner Bravo join the Government...

Delivering beehives and apiaries, Casanare Governorate supports 80...

The Ministry of Water Resources conveyed the spirit...

The administrator replaces the gate lock without handing...

Pastaza Police apply ‘Rayo Internandino’ operations

10 low-cost ideas — idealista/news

On May 14 Vicko will assume the Mayor’s...

Gustavo Petro issued a harsh warning to César...

Political and Legal Committee of Xiamen Municipal Party...

“History cannot be rewritten, no one can think...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy