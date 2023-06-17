Home » Pick and plate in Medellín Friday June 16, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday June 16, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellín Friday June 16, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Friday, June 16, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  Home care, agreement with the Regions and 4 billion from the NRP

You may also like

BBL: Telekom increases sponsorship again at Baskets Bonn...

Algeria: The area of ​​separatist movements in the...

Conpes establishes State contractual risk policy for infrastructure...

Shooting stars today – The overview (June 2023)

Kumoh Institute of Technology, Industry-University Joint Technology Development...

Colombians on the eastern border of the country...

Federal Council gives the green light for care...

World Refugee Day: Hope far from home –...

Cologne Central Station closed to long-distance and regional...

Zhengzhou launches campaign to promote medical insurance services-...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy