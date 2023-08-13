Home » Pick and plate in Medellín Monday August 14, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellín Monday August 14, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellín Monday August 14, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Monday, August 14, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motorcycles and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, motorcycles, tricimotos and mopeds for two and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested in

See also  Catania, no insurance and driving without a helmet: "rain" of fines and kidnappings

You may also like

Spanish police report dismantling of smuggling network

Félix Tshisekedi praises the forest riches of the...

President Petro announces first actions to address security...

Title and play-off − Zell am See has...

Text messages and emails connect Trump’s legal team...

200 euros one-time payment from the state: Who...

Cheick Fantamady Kanté, Regional Director of Operations of...

Felipe Díaz underwent surgery on his lip after...

Football, DFB Cup: Rot-Weiss Essen loses after a...

Kisangani: a highwayman presented this Saturday to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy