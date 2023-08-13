Pick and plate in Medellín Monday August 14, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Monday, August 14, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motorcycles and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, motorcycles, tricimotos and mopeds for two and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

