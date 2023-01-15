Home News Pick and plate in Medellín Monday, January 16
News

by admin
As of December 23, 2022, the Pico y Placa in Medellín and the metropolitan area of ​​the Aburrá Valley is suspended. The measure will be resumed again from Tuesday, January 17, 2023 with a new rotation.

In accordance with the above, private vehicles and motorcycles can circulate freely through all the streets of the city, benefiting locals and tourists during this time.

For the peak and plate rotation in the first half of 2023, click here.

