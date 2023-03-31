Home News Pick and plate in Medellin Tuesday April 4, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellin Tuesday April 4, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellin Tuesday April 4, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  Subject tried to throw blocks of marijuana inside the La Guafilla prison – news

You may also like

The prices of petroleum products have been announced

A shipment of skirts was seized in northern...

Europe, Latin America: Listeners – Politics and Society...

Supremacy requirements of the Constitution

Authorities in Arauca ready to provide security to...

The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of...

Modern rigid floor covering with high standards from...

In Chacao they deliver free dog waste bags...

Newspaper: Plans to replace state benefits are met...

Lawyer accused Mexican military of ordering migrants to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy