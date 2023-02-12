Home News Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, February 14, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, February 14, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, February 14, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Tuesday, January 14, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To find out about the routes that are free of spikes and plaques, click here.

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption grounds that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  Prosecutor, Lamonaca leaves Ivrea for Turin. In her place the pm Bossi

You may also like

“If you can’t, step aside”: President Petro to...

Which play?The CCP declared in a high profile...

Shakira at the Super Bowl? rumors indicate that...

A Chongqing couple bungee jumping upside down and...

Jean Carlos Centeno canceled his concerts to undergo...

They found her dead in a motel

They murder a young man in Cuarto Centenario

Jorge Cabezas scored the second: Colombia beat Venezuela...

The Istmina aqueduct threatens to become another white...

$19.6 million cost the cheapest ticket to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy