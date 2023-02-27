Home News Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, February 28, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, February 28, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, February 28, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Tuesday, January 28, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption grounds that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  The movie "Changjin Lake" broke into the top three box office of the year and exceeded 1.5 billion in 76 hours

You may also like

The “March 12” initiative of Haining Comprehensive Administrative...

Despite ceasefire, not for drug trafficking by armed...

An Aeroitalia Rome-Alghero – Sardinia flight was canceled...

PSG woke up with Messi and Mbappé: they...

Zaobao | China’s first ChatGPT-like model will be...

Milan: Hernandez, Musso’s own goal? No, I feel...

The unpublished photo of Daniela Ospina when she...

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau pinpointed the...

Democratic Pole Party has a new board of...

Pd: over 15 thousand voters in Fvg, double...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy