Pick and plate in Medellin Tuesday June 6, 2023

Pick and plate in Medellin Tuesday June 6, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To know vehicles exempted from peak and license plate click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

