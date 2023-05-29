Home » Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday May 30, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday May 30, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday May 30, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  Imagine the future - International

You may also like

FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

‘Third marriage breakup’ Lee Soo-jin, Jeju swimming pool...

Four people died in a traffic accident in...

Essen: That’s what our editorial team’s readers’ breakfast...

Supposedly about hockey. Why else? | Sport |...

Divorce rates higher among couples who lived together...

Microsoft Build 2023: Artificial Intelligence for your development...

Pellegrini tells Fico no a minute after the...

Enrique Bunbury announces his return to Colombia

Here it accumulates on the return journey from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy