Home » Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, September 5, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, September 5, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motorcycles and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, motorcycles, trikes and mopeds for two and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested in

See also  Baby boy chokes to death after being fed water, thought he was asleep

You may also like

Presented the second edition of Trieste Cocktail Week...

They recognize the work of the ISSS La...

Changes Coming to SNAP Program: Increased Benefits and...

The son of Nicolás Petro Burgos is born

China Adjusts Stance on Foreign State Immunity with...

Anna Sergi awarded by the European Society of...

Villavicencio’s mother denies that Vanegas is her lawyer

Stimulus Checks to be Delivered in September for...

Palestine, land of Jorman Campuzano, will have a...

China Implements New Regulations to Enhance Social Insurance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy