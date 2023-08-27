Home » Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday August 23, 2023
Find out what the Peak and Plate rotation is for Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motorcycles, and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers, and two- and four-stroke mopeds, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000.

For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

