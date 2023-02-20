Home News Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday February 22, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday February 22, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday February 22, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To know vehicles exempted from peak and license plate click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption grounds that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  A1 fire: one lane reopened heading south

You may also like

Ministry of Defense supports initiative for the Governor...

María Fernanda Cabal retracts her accusations against Beto...

The new business of Silvestre Dangond and Gilberto...

Cali’s BiblioMIO will be recovered

Freehand China explores the origin of Chinese characters丨Appreciate...

One year after the decriminalization of abortion in...

Rapazo to the mercantile institutionality

This was the capture of three thieves of...

Riosucio, 1930. The roguery of a police inspector

Petro again criticized Ortega’s attacks on the opposition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy