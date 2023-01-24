Home News Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday January 25, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday January 25, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday January 25, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To find out about the routes that are free of spikes and plaques, click here.

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption grounds that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  Chile: ancient 'moai' returns to Easter Island after 152 years

You may also like

Off the records | The New Century

The leaders of the Municipal Transportation Bureau inspected...

Renowned DJ was found lifeless in a suitcase...

This Tuesday Invías machinery arrives to repair the...

The Yangtze River Delta Railway ushers in a...

Deep regret for new case of alleged suicide...

Global Photography Temple丨”Cosmic Level” Photography Exhibition Unveiled on...

Government proposes to regulate digital platforms in Colombia

Assembly to propose solutions to problems of Vallenato...

Can children use lucky money to recharge games?Here...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy