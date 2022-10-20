Home News Pick up the “Carrefour bio” rice cakes: they may contain mycotoxins
Pick up the “Carrefour bio” rice cakes: they may contain mycotoxins

Recalled 200g packs of organic Carrefour brand giant rice cakes “due to the possible presence of mycotoxins”. The notice was published on the website of the Ministry of Health. THE

The manufacturer Continental Bakeries -Granco Sa, based in Enghien in Belgium, has ordered the recall of lots R22159A and R22160A with maturity 9-10 / 6/2023.

The document explains that “only the consumption of large quantities of foods containing mycotoxins can lead to health problems”.

The indication is: “Consumers who have purchased packages belonging to the indicated lots are requested not to consume the product and to return them to the point of purchase for replacement or refund”.

