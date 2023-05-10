Pictet AM sees “secular cycle” of new opportunities in emerging debt Da FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. Pictet AM sees “a secular cycle” of new opportunities in emerging debt



Paolo Paschetta, Equity Partner and Country Head, believes emerging market sovereign and corporate bonds are favored thanks to Chinese reopening, weak dollar and strong fundamentals

In the emerging markets a favorable planetary alignment is taking shape, which could mark the beginning of a fascinating investment story, with a growth trajectory that will last and supported by three key variables: the reopening of China, a weaker dollar, and robust economic fundamentals. The sovereign bonds and emerging corporates could be among the best performing fixed income asset classes over the next five years with an expectation of a return on both local currency and dollar-denominated debt of at least 7% a year, provided knowing how to intercept the most interesting issues and issuers and to take into consideration possible phases of volatility.

LEADING INFLATION

They are the indications of the analysis of Paolo PaschettaEquity Partner, Country Head di Pictet Asset Managementaccording to which the key variable to monitor is inflation, is today a problem of the West which has forced central banks to abruptly switch to a restrictive policy, while the monetary authorities of the Emerging Countries they acted proactively to contain it, with an anticipation that allowed them to anchor expectations by putting their respective economies in a position to avoid extreme shocks. This has offered emerging countries greater resilience in the face of the slowdown in external demand, which has been reflected in the stability of growth prospects…

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge