Picturesque scenery｜Jincheng, Shanxi: Urban and rural integration brings prosperity to the whole region-China News Network video

Jincheng, Shanxi: urban and rural integration and prosperity for the whole region

Picturesque scenery｜Jincheng, Shanxi: urban and rural integration and prosperity for the whole region

Release time: 17:34 on November 27, 2023 Source: China News Network

The “Ten Million Project” has drawn thousands of poetic villages and created thousands of happy cities and rural areas. In the new era, Jincheng regards learning and promoting the experience of the “Ten Million Project” as an important starting point for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization. It continues to exert efforts and forge ahead, gathering a majestic force to promote urban and rural integration and promote common prosperity across the region.

To draw a blueprint to the end, Jincheng City will treat rural areas and cities as an organic whole, plan first and coordinate the whole area, continue to improve the “city, county, township, district, village” planning system, and promote the “multi-plan integration” planning of the city’s 1,548 villages The compilation is fully covered, forming an overall layout of “one ring and two belts, five fingers into a fist, hundreds of villages with high-quality products, and thousands of villages with shared prosperity” (the first ring: Taihang No. 1 Tourist Highway cultural tourism health care and rural revitalization integrated development ring; the two belts: Qinhe , Danhe Eco-economic High-quality Development Demonstration Zone; Five Fingers Make a Fist: 1 central city + 5 large counties new urbanization pattern; 100 quality villages, 1,000 villages share prosperity: build 100 high-quality demonstration villages with high standards, and achieve 1,548 villages due to adapt to village conditions and achieve common prosperity).

In all things, people’s livelihood is the most important thing. Solving the problem based on practical facts around the masses and starting from the needs of urban and rural development, the experience of the “Ten Million Project” is forming a vivid practice in Jincheng where a hundred flowers bloom, and a modern version of “Dwelling in the Taihang Mountains” is slowly unfolding. (Source: Propaganda Department of Jincheng Committee of the Communist Party of China)

Editor in charge:[Luo Pan]

Share this: Facebook

X

